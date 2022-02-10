LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Brian Labus is a UNLV epidemiologist who is also a member of Gov. Steve Sisolak's health advisory team.
He serves on the COVID-19 response team at UNLV.
He said that the governor’s decision was largely driven by the realities that people just weren’t following the mask mandate, more than anything scientific.
FOX5 asked him what data the governor asked of him before making a decision, and he said the governor never consulted with the group. When asked if that was unusual, he said not so much, since he may have other medical advisors.
He feels comfortable that he gave the governor all the data he needs. He also says while the mask mandate is gone, it won’t be forgotten and may come back if cases get to a specified, yet to be determined level.
