LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Warren Volker is Chief Clinical Officer for HealthCare Partners Nevada Intermountain Healthcare.
The organization has a network of 300 primary care providers and 1,500 specialists throughout Southern Nevada.
Dr. Volker talks about what people can expect as they return to work. He said thermal scans will be very much a part of our lives as we reopen retail, concert venues, casinos.
He also told us that there is good news at the hospitals where he works, a flattening of the curve. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if numbers spiked as we reopen but adds it will be nothing like what happened initially.
