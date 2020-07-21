LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Warren Volker is Chief Clinical Officer at Intermountain Healthcare.
He said he is very encouraged by the news of the early results coming from the vaccine testing out of Oxford University. He said they’re going to phase 3 trial very quickly and calls it “the most exciting piece of news since the crisis started.”
Dr. Volker said he believes we are in the second wave of infections now and that once patients are identified they have a far better chance at survival because of existing therapies like remdesivir.
Dr. Volker said the medical community is talking about what the fall and winter will bring with the flu, cold and strep season coming. They think people will be more cautious and do better about getting flu shots, but they are still concerned since they’ve never had a new virus in the midst of normal infections that happen every year.
His message to Nevadans is protect yourself because if you’re protecting yourself, you’ll be protecting the community.
