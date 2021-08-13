LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Shadaba Asad is an infectious disease specialist working with University Medical Center and the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System.
Dr. Asad said that the medical community can now quantify the likelihood of reinfection among unvaccinated individuals who feel they are naturally immune.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out a weekly morbidity and mortality report. In the CDC's most recent report, it studied a group of people who had COVID-19 in the past and got sick. The report divided the people into two groups -- one which had received the vaccination after the first infection, and a second group who did not receive the vaccine after infection. The risk of developing the infection was 2.3 times higher in the group that did not receive vaccination after natural infection.
Dr. Asad said people should not assume getting sick will give them the antibodies to fight off infection because immune responses are variable. Some of us mount robust immune responses, others do not. Which is why the medical community recommends vaccination as soon the patient is out of isolation and recovered.
According to Dr. Asad, University Medical Center has about 80 COVID-19 patients, but when you add that to non-COVID-19 patients, it’s a “fair amount”. So far no elective surgeries have been postponed, but there is a committee to make sure those surgeries can continue in a safe manner and they are monitoring that closely.
We are in a surge with numbers closely mirroring those of January 2020, Asad said.
Dr. Asad mentioned that we’re at the point that until and unless everyone gets vaccinated, we’ll never control this pandemic.
