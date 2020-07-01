LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority rolled out a new campaign called #VegasSmart.
The campaign is focused on tourists having fun, but with a mask on.
Fletch Brunelle, Vice President of Marketing for the LVCVA, said the feedback on the campaign has been positive.
Tourists indicated they are relieved to have some sort of uniform mask policy in place rather than some casinos be strict and others lax, Brunelle said.
Brunelle said the campaign's message is important for Governor Steve Sisolak to notice, as it shows that the Las Vegas Strip is doing its part.
The LVCVA has had to pivot frequently in terms of rolling out new campaigns.
Kobe Bryant's death delayed a marketing campaign's debut by one day. Most recently, the George Floyd protests delayed the "Light" spot, a moment where the Strip lights up.
The LVCVA is ready to adjust more campaigns in the coming months, but a new marketing message is scheduled to debut in August. The tone of that message is still being finalized.
