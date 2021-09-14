LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Joe Corcoran is the chief medical officer of HCA Healthcare Far West. He’s in charge of clinical operations at nine hospitals and another nine surgical centers, as well as a number of outpatient locations in California and Nevada.
He said he is not a fan of mandating vaccines. Corcoran said his employees will have to be vaccinated under the latest mandate, but he said they have a lot of staff members who have “strong and legit reasons” for not being vaccinated and he would hate to lose them as colleagues.
He said 83% of the population has had at least one dose of the vaccine or has had COVID-19 and developed natural antibodies. He said the mandate applies a one-size-fits-all solution when healthcare is very individual.
He said one's family doctor and pediatrician is focused on that patient.
He said his hospitals have seen a 20% drop in COVID-19 patients.
He saw a pattern of spikes for COVID-19: January and February and then again in the July to August timeframe. He said it might the natural evolution of the virus, which will be around a long time.
He said COVID-19 will likely be like the flu and around a long time.
Corcoran said people should not use eradication as an end point for ending masking and other mitigation efforts. He said pediatric vaccines only reach 90% of the children and it’s unrealistic to think we’ll ever get to 100% vaccination.
He also said two of his three hospitals at one point did have to postpone elective surgeries, but that has since ended and elective surgeries are back on schedule.
