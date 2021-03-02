LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Derek Bellow is the principal at Liberty High School.
He said he expects about a third of his students to return to hybrid learning this spring and hopes to build momentum through the summer school and be back to full-time in person instruction in August.
They are in good shape when it comes to the daily cleaning and PPE for staff and students, he said.
Bellow said the daily schedule now is figuring out the granular things like bus times, when to get the kids into class, figuring out social distancing and all the other safety protocols. In his words, ‘"We have so very little wiggle room to get this right."
Success to him will be a safe return to class and not a shutdown or being forced to pivot back to full-time distance education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.