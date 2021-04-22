LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Joe Ferreira is the CEO of Nevada Donor Network, which he says is now the most productive organ procurement agency in the U.S. and the world.
He said on Wednesday that Governor Steve Sisolak’s proposal to make organ donation something you would have to opt out of rather than opt into is a bad idea.
He said it’s especially troublesome in the minority communities. He believes the bill is dead, so the status quo remains that you will have to sign your license to become a donor.
Ferreira also led a turnaround at the Nevada Donor Network. He passes along those lessons in a book he wrote called “Uncomfortable Inclusion: How To Build A Culture of High Performance In Life and Work”.
His position is that in order for inclusivity to be effective, it has to be uncomfortable. That means seeking out voices from people you really don’t want to hear from. The more inclusive we are, the better decisions we are able to make and the better path always reveals itself when we are inclusive.
He wrote the book to share their “Nevada success story in healthcare … to help others as they emerge from challenges and confront future challenges.”
