LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Christina Madison currently oversees Roseman University’s COVID-19 vaccine response.
She has been working directly with state and local health departments to help with community outreach as well. She said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a game changer and will help get more minority communities vaccinated.
Before, storage and refrigeration of the other vaccines made it tougher to set up vaccination clinics in underserved communities, but because J&J doesn’t require that and is only a single shot, she said she believes they can reach more people.
Dr. Madison also talked about the historical medical issues the Black community has that’s created the distrust such as experimentation, having treatments withheld or not getting adequate treatments.
She said she hopes she can serve as reassurance when she tells people why she was vaccinated and that the lead scientist on Moderna is African-American.
Generally she said people should not dismiss the J&J vaccine because of the efficacy rate isn’t as high as Moderna and Pfizer.
She said those two vaccines were not tested in a real world situation and J&J has been tested in the presence of variants. They key is it will keep you from being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.
