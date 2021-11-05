LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Shadaba Asad is an infectious disease specialist working with University Medical Center and the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System.
She said she is not surprised that only a quarter of the parents surveyed by the Kaiser study are willing to put their kids at the head of the line. She said it’s about the same thing they saw in adults when the vaccines first came out, but after a little time and as the confidence in the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine proves itself, more parents will get their kids vaccinated.
FOX5 asked her about the perception that since COVId-19 isn’t that serious in kids, why should they be vaccinated.
She said that is a misperception. Since the beginning of the pandemic, among kids age 5 to 11, there have been 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 with 8,000 hospitalizations, 2,000 severe cases and 94 deaths.
While 94 may seem small, to a parent and physician, a child dying from a vaccine preventable disease “is a travesty.”
Dr. Asad said the vaccine is 90% effective in kids.
The side effects were pretty mild in the test group. There was swelling, redness, pain the arm, some fever, chills and muscle aches. They were mild and didn’t last longer than 24 hours. The severe symptoms that they saw in some younger vaccine recipients did not show up in the clinical trial.
For parents of kids who may be afraid of needles, she said treat them like small, intelligent humans. It’s an instance of time that will be uncomfortable, but it passes and they will be protected. Honesty and straightforwardness is the best approach.
