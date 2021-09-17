LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas economist forecasts a thriving housing market despite concerns of a market crash.
Jeremy Aguero is the principal analyst at Applied Analysis. He is an economist whose research informs local businesses, investors, developers, attorneys, trade organizations, legislators and the media.
Aguero said mortgage forbearance is gradually ending for homeowners. He is forecasting more housing inventory as people decide to sell rather than pick up payments.
Aguero said he does not see any kind of crash in the housing market with the increased inventory. He said it’s inevitable the market will cool because of two factors: interest rates will rise again and the huge price run-ups are simply unsustainable.
It’s a good thing to have the market cool off before we get into a housing affordability issue in the Las Vegas area, Aguero said.
Aguero said he sees inflation being a factor for another 12 to 18 months. Trillions have been pumped into the economy, so you have more money chasing fewer goods, and workers are demanding and getting higher wages, which is also putting upward pressure on prices.
Aguero said COVID-19 vaccine mandates are good for the economy because they will get more people back into the workforce who were leery of risking illness to come to work, and the federal unemployment benefits ending will also push people back, but so will other factors like kids returning to in-person learning.
The delta variant threw the local economy a curveball, but Las Vegas seems to be getting ahead of it. Summer numbers for visitors, retail and employment looked good.
Aguero said things are trending positively and he is optimistic in how Southern Nevada ends 2021.
