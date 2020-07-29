LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Joe Corcoran is the chief medical officer with HCA Healthcare Far West division.
We start his interview with the question of what should families be asking doctors if they have a loved one who contracts COVID-19 and is hospitalized. He said the best thing to do is to ask them what steps they should take to protect other family members from contracting the virus. He said often times, entire families contract the virus and it doesn’t have to be that way.
He said while cases have climbed significantly, they are beginning to flatten. He hopes this is the dividend over the mask mandates and social distancing. He says the average hospital stay has dropped a few days to nine days and fewer are being admitted to intensive care and even fewer are relying on ventilators.
He stresses at the end that what the medical community wants people to do is really no different than what you would do in a severe flu season. He acknowledges there will be mask fatigue but he says it’s the best thing to help doctors and nurses is to stay out of the ICU.
