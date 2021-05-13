LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Joe Corcoran, chief medical officer for HCA Healthcare’s Far West Division, discussed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for minors, and the importance for vaccinating younger populations.
Dr. Corcoran said the Pfizer vaccine being approved for those 12 and older is significant. He added that we have come along way during the pandemic.
We went from treating the first COVID-19 patients in March 2020 to 14 months later, immunizing the least vulnerable, said Dr. Corcoran. Kids are at low risk, but not zero risk, which is why it’s a good idea to inoculate them as well.
Dr. Corcoran said 2,200 kids were enrolled in Pfizer’s study that led to the emergency use authorization. Of that group, 1,100 received the vaccine, the other half received a placebo. He said to expect similar side effects as adults, but there is always the outlier case as with a 17-year-old who developed blood clots. Extremely rare, but concerning.
Nevada colleges may end up requiring COVID-19 shots for students this fall. Dr. Corcoran said pediatricians and schools will lay out the schedule students should follow to make sure they get all the shots required at the appropriate times.
He said on a personal note, his kids will likely end up taking the vaccination. He added that his kids understand that more things will be open and be available to them with the shot, “it just opens up the world to them” Corcoran said.
