LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nancy Brune is the Executive Director Guinn Center, a bipartisan policy research and analysis center here in Las Vegas.
She said the announcement this week by Gov. Steve Sisolak is good news for the economy, but it’ll still be a slow recovery.
FOX5's John Huck talked with her about how the CDC moratorium will help Nevadans facing eviction once the state’s moratorium expires in a few weeks.
She said U.S. Census data indicates about a third of Nevadans will face a loss of income in the next few weeks and a quarter of Nevadans expect to have trouble making next month’s rent.
The CDC is a lifeline, but they still expect to see evictions to rise once it goes away at the end of the year. The question is how drastic will that spike be.
