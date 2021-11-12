LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- John Restrepo is the principal of Las Vegas-based RCG Economics. He is an expert in regional economics, including the Western U.S. economic and market issues, as well as forecasting. He’s used by business leaders and policymakers for research and analysis.
FOX5's conversation with him focused on when the supply chain issues driving inflation will be resolved. Restrepo believes it’s a nine to 12 month timeline.
He said this is the downside of a global economy when you have supply chains all over the world. You have a lack of truck drivers, but also a shortage of workers up and down the chains. It’s much easier to reopen an economy than a supply chain.
Asked how Target and Walmart were rolling out huge seasonal hiring and that had to be a sign that they expect to ring up big sales, he said they hope they do.
They are anticipating a large demand, but it’s too soon to tell if there will be supplies. He said consumers should expect higher prices and shortage of some toys, especially from China.
We’ve had inflation in the past and it’s possible to tame it with higher interest rates. Restrepo said it generally works but not this time around, because the easy money out there (low interest rates) are not the core reason of this inflation.
Also, the infrastructure plan the president has yet to sign probably won’t do much to help things since it could be 12 to 18 months before we see projects getting into full swing but he says supplies for those projects should be more available than they are now.
