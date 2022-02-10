LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pam Roberts, LCSW, is a licensed clinical social worker.
In her private practice, she primarily treats children and adolescents who have experienced some form of relational or complex trauma, many of whom also struggle with developmental challenges such as autism.
She earned her Master of Social Work at UNLV.
She tells FOX5 that adults and high school students have approached her today anxious about the mask mandate being dropped.
For the high school students, it was anxiety over getting sick and seeing their school shutdown but also social anxiety of whether their they’ll be accepted without a mask. She tells children to remember that masks have not been outlawed and they should feel free to wear one. They should also ask teachers to put them in areas of the classroom where they are surrounded by like-minded students who aren’t afraid to share their vaccination status.
For adults, she counsels that they should sit down with their family members and get specific: What are their specific concerns about not having a mask. When and where will they wear masks and not wear masks, and she does try to prepare them to deal with anyone who might harass them for wearing a mask.
She says anxiety in both groups will depend on case numbers. If they drop, the anxiety will drop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.