LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Shadaba Asad is an infectious disease specialist working with University Medical Center and the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System.
She said the situation regarding COVID-19 patients at UMC is much more manageable. The numbers are significantly lower than in early August, which is when the cases peaked.
She said she thinks that every time there is a surge of cases, more people get vaccinated.
She believes mandates are needed, but doesn’t know when we might see an impact on the numbers. For Las Vegas, there is no magic number known for herd immunity and she added the longer it takes to reach herd immunity, the more time the virus has to come up with variants that are easily transmissible, and some of them in the future might “escape our current vaccines.”
Dr. Asad said about 95% of those COVID-19 cases in the hospital were not vaccinated. A majority realized they could have had the vaccine and not end up in the hospital and do so once their infection clears up, she said.
As for the endgame, she said COVID-19 will be around for a long time.
The vaccine is great at preventing severe disease, but not as strong in preventing transmission. She hopes to get to a point that one day people will not need hospitalization, but rather it’ll only be a mild upper respiratory infection.
She said the goal is to increase levels of immunity as quickly as possible.
