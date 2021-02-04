LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It has been nearly a year after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns in the state, but some Nevadans are still waiting for unemployment benefits to come through.
Elisa Cafferata, director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said the main reason so many claimants' benefits have been delayed is the sheer volume of claims, some of which are fraudulent.
Last week, more than 100,000 claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were filed, but Cafferata said they department expects just 1% of those claims are legitimate.
According to the department, fraud issues have revolved around Bank of America debit cards used to withdraw unemployment benefits money. Cafferata said the department is looking at working with another bank or distributing benefits via direct deposit, Venmo, PayPal or Zelle.
In terms of federal benefits, Cafferata said some claimants are just weeks away from running out, and that DETR cannot get them that money. She added that she hopes the Congress passes a COVID-19 relief bill that extends federal benefits through fall.
