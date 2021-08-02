LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While unvaccinated people make up a majority of the new COVID-19 cases, we have seen the numbers of vaccinated falling ill with breakthrough infections recently grow.
Massachusetts and Los Angeles County report infections among the vaccinated from big gatherings. This is a problem because they can spread the virus while in some cases being asymptomatic.
Dr. Michael Levin is in a unique position to track these cases. He is the lead investigator in three adult clinical trials, including the Moderna trials for Wake Clinical Research Center in Las Vegas.
He’s been following the progress of his volunteers who took the vaccine. Last year, one person in the group contracted the virus. This year, he has seen at least 15 breakthrough infections.
Levin talks about what to expect if a vaccinated person does get sick, anything from cold-like symptoms to a fever that can last a week. He has not see anyone require hospitalization. Those getting it were vaccinated last year which backs up what they suspect: The vaccine’s effects wane after a while. He says the breakthrough cases spread out among age groups.
He disagreed that this is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” He doesn’t like the idea that this has become political. In his words, the virus doesn’t care.
It doesn’t ask your political affiliation. He says it’s important to keep in mind that the best way to approach people about getting the vaccination is not to belittle them.
His office, Henderson Pediatrics, offers the Pfizer vaccine seven days a week:(702) 566-0333.
