LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 vaccine trials continue in Las Vegas and Dr. Michael Levin, lead investigator for the Wake Clinical Research Center of Nevada, is spearheading the project.
Dr. Levin said he believes that Moderna will release results of its COVID-19 trials very soon and will seek emergency approval from the Federal Drug Administration like Pfizer. He said he expects the vaccine to be released in late December to first responders and nationwide by next summer.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be similar, so anyone getting the shot should take whichever one is available, said Dr. Levin.
Dr. Levin added that kids should take the vaccine, especially if they are returning to class.
He said he doesn’t believe in enforcing vaccines, but hopes people will at least educate themselves before making a decision not to take a vaccine.
The response by Las Vegas residents to participate in the clinical trials was impressive, said Dr. Levin. Las Vegas contributed to this world wide effort and he said he's thrilled they are finally seeing results.
Moderna is testing 30,000 people nationwide, including 491 people in Las Vegas.
