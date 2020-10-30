LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is preparing for a COVID-19 vaccine to be rolled out.
Shannon Bennett with the Nevada Division of Pubic and Behavioral Health discussed the plan ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
She said frontline workers, seniors and people with pre-existing conditions will get the vaccine first. Bennett expects the vaccine to be out immediately following the Federal Drug Administration's approval. With uncertainty surrounding the way vaccines will be distributed, communication from vaccinators will be key, Bennett said.
The new COVID-19 vaccine will have to be refrigerated, according to Bennett.
Once frontline and healthcare workers have gotten the vaccine, feedback will be used to inform fellow Nevadans.
Bennett said transparency and communication with the public is crucial for overcoming the resistance of the vaccine.
