LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Marilyn Kirkpatrick is the Clark County Commissioner representing District B and also the chairwoman of the commission.
She will play a big role as the state prepares to hand over pandemic response to local counties May 1.
She said to get back to 100% capacity, we need herd immunity. What that looks like is 800,000 doses in the arms of Clark County residents. We are already at 500,000, but how quickly we get to 800,000 depends on participation rates.
She did mention that they are setting record vaccine numbers: 6,400 at one location in one day, and 6,000 at another, so things are moving.
She said she believes Nevada and Clark County will be able to meet the president’s mandate that everyone be eligible for a vaccine by May 1 as long as the doses come in adequate supplies.
Kirkpatrick said taking over the pandemic response, public health will still be the priority. They don’t want go backwards. They have been meeting with various stakeholders including business licensing, the gaming control board and Nevada OSHA, to come up with a plan for what the future might look like.
She said they are not feeling any more pressure than usual from casinos. They and other industries are part of the conversation and again, they don’t want to have to shut down again.
