LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This experts is all about the reopening of Clark County on Tuesday.
Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick said people can expect the end to social distancing, each table will be filled, plexiglass will come down and people won’t have to wait outside for a table. She also expects gyms will be full.
That said, she also said we are not out of the pandemic yet, so she and other commissioners will be monitoring the case numbers in Clark County. She said current positivity rate is at 3.6% and she called that a “great sign.”
Kirkpatrick said going forward, Clark County will push to get more vaccinations to people. She said a lottery or other cash inducements are being discussed.
They have focused on taking the shots to where younger, 25 to 49-year-olds are and trying out different venues and creating some excitement.
Right now, 84% of those 70 and older are fully vaccinated, 55% overall in the county -- which isn’t too far off from their 60% goal. They said they will push forward until August when flu season gets underway.
On the economic front, she said July and August will be telling in the economic recovery. They have been booking conventions on a regular basis and many venues are already booked solid.
