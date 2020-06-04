LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bishop George Leo Thomas is the Bishop of the Diocese of Las Vegas is preparing to welcome back Catholics to churches this weekend.
He said many of the new precautions are the same you would see at any large venue: a lot of disinfecting take place in between services. He says there will be a requirement of masks and social distancing and thermal testing requirements.
He said it’s key to getting things back to as close to normal as possible because there has been a huge financial hit. In parishes that had established online giving, they are still down 30% but in parishes with no online giving or a poorer demographic, they are down 80%.
He said he wants there to be a uniform gospel of peace this weekend with an emphasis on dialogue and forgiveness. He has only lived here 2 years but is amazed at how resilient Las Vegas is and believes will come out of everything okay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.