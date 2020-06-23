LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Joe Corcoran is the Chief Medical officer with HCA Healthcare, and is discussing the latest surge in coronavirus cases in Nevada.
The latest uptick in cases around Nevada is not a major concern for Dr. Corcoran. Arizona's latest surge is putting Dr. Corcoran on high alert, especially with 10 to 15 percent of ICU beds at Sunrise and Mountain View hospitals being occupied with patients from Arizona.
Recent COVID-19 cases are not as bad compared to a couple of months ago, said Corcoran. Patients aren't requiring as many ICU beds or ventilators.
A combination of better treatment, quicker detection, Summer heat, and the constant mutation of the virus has led to improving results.
Dr. Corcoran feels confident that HCA hospital can find a balance to treat both COVID-19 patients and non-related COVID care.
