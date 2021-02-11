LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Mask wearing is a daily part of life now; however, questions remain about which masks are most effective, and how to know when to replace them.
University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine pediatric pulmonologist Dr. Evelyn Montalvo Stanton told FOX5 tips to tell if your mask is not effective.
SMELL TEST
First, grab a household item that has a strong odor. An orange can be used for example. Hold the orange up to your face, and if you can smell it through the mask that means coronavirus airborne particles can still work their way into your mask.
"With an N95 mask when you wear it you really don't smell anything," Montalvo Stanton said. "Same is true with a double mask. You really shouldn't be able to smell anything. That's how you know you have good coverage."
HOW EFFECTIVE IS MY MASK?
A regular surgical mask provides three layers of paper. According to the CDC, this mask only provides about 40% of coverage from airborne particles.
A single layered cloth mask doesn't provide much more protection. Studies show it blocks about 44 percent of coronavirus particles from an unmasked person.
However, double masking with a surgical mask on the bottom and cloth mask on top can block up to 90 percent of particles from an unmasked person, according to Montalvo Stanton.
The most effective mask, according to health officials, is the N95 mask. This is the most common type of masks for health care settings. An N95 can provide between 95-98 percent protection.
SIGNS YOU NEED A NEW MASK
If the mask is loose fitting on an individual’s face, it’s not going to be effective--no matter the kind of mask you're wearing.
It's easy to tell the mask is too loose if it's sliding down your face, or you feel like you are always having to adjust the mask.
it is also important to check for gaps. if there are any areas near your nose, on the side of your face or below the mask where there are gaps particles can work their way in.
