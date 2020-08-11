MOAPA VALLEY (FOX5) -- Four Clark County School District schools in one community lobbied for an exception to distance learning, and were granted approval for hybrid or in-person classes.
The four schools with 1,700 students are located in Moapa Valley: Moapa Valley High School, Mack Lyon Middle School, Grant M. Bowler Elementary and Perkins Elementary. Only Perkins Elementary, with roughly 120 students, will be allowed to go back to class five days a week.
In a compromise, the district allowed for two days of in-person classes through cohorts, with distance-learning the rest of the week. Community members pushed hard for the middle and high school to return to class the entire week.
The district allowed a compromise similar to the CCSD hybrid plan. High schools will have three classes per day, for each cohort.
“It boils down to teachers being willing to make that huge sacrifice. We do have fewer kids,” said Wendy Mulcock, chair of the Moapa Community Education Advisory Board.
The community of Moapa Valley argued their rural setting outside Las Vegas should warrant exceptions: there are less teachers available to provide online instructions. There is a bigger digital divide in Moapa Valley communities, and even no Internet access in communities on the local Paiute reservation or isolated areas.
Community members argued that unlike most of Clark County, the transmission rate in their community for COVID-19 was 0.4%.
“This is the choice of parents and teachers. There are people choosing distance learning out here,” said parent and local advisory board member Jeff Proffitt, who said officials will accommodate the wishes of those families and teachers.
Perkins Elementary, which returns five days a week, will be subject to numerous rules: no parent volunteers, all children in masks, extra cleaning and possible plexiglass dividers between desks.
