LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The iconic Fountains of Bellagio will also temporarily pause while the Bellagio is closed due to coronavirus.
The world famous show, which typically runs daily in the afternoons and evenings, will be temporarily suspended, a spokesman for MGM Resorts confirmed Tuesday.
MGM Resorts on March 15 announced its Las Vegas properties would be suspended until further notice, effective Tuesday, March 17. The casinos closed Monday, followed by hotel operations.
MGM Resorts and Wynn Resorts announced Sunday their properties in Las Vegas would temporarily close as part of an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
