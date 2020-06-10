LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Valley man who recovered from COVID-19 hopes to encourage and inspire other former patients to join the fight against the virus through plasma donation.
"I didn't choose to test positive, but I did choose to then go and do what I can and help people out," Friedman said. My friends [in the medical community] had said to me, 'you're literally going to save peoples' lives by doing this,'" he said.
Friedman decided to speak publicly about his donation on the Survivor Corps Facebook page, in the hopes that more former COVID-19 patients who have successfully recovered can donate plasma for patients in serious or critical condition.
Convalescent plasma therapy is one of the treatments gaining ground internationally and in the the U.S.
Doctors are working to determine at what stage the treatment will be the most effective for serious cases, but agree that the therapy can be used alongside other treatments or medication.
Brian Friedman, an events photographer who captures candid moments from headliners during live performances, contracted the virus in late March.
"I woke up one morning and had absolutely no sense of taste or smell," Friedman said. Through a tele-medicine appointment with a doctor, his provider encouraged him and his wife to take a COVID-19 test.
Friedman and his wife took the drive-thru test at UNLV Medicine and was diagnosed with the virus two days later.
The couple, who described their symptoms as relatively mild, quarantined at home with their dogs during recovery.
"The people who I told were downright shocked and scared," Friedman. "I didn't want people to panic," he said.
The couple even made a video for friends and family in New York to ease their worries.
After a month in quarantine and after fully recovering, Friedman and his family reached out to the Red Cross to help find a donation center. He took photos of his experience.
"I donated about a liter of plasma...I really was caught off guard, getting emotional in the chair," he said. "This was such an opportunity to help people, strangers, that I will never know or never meet."
