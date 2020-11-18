HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The owner of a food truck is airing out his frustrations over being denied a city of Henderson small business grant.
Spoon-A-Bowl is a mobile food truck that sells made-from scratch frozen yogurt and ice cream.
A few months ago, owner Johnathan Bradley applied for the Henderson Recovery Grant which was designed to help struggling small businesses.
“We received an email from them saying we were accepted. We were excited to get the money because we’re a small business,” said Bradley.
Bradley said the city sent him another email saying his approval was a mistake and he would not be receiving the grant money after all.
“We were just really disappointed because those were grants that we desperately needed during these tough times,” said Bradley.
Bradley said the city apologized and explained where he could apply for other grants.
Bradley was also told if there was money left for a third round of grants, food trucks would be included, but they were not.
“We received an email for the third round and it explicitly excluded food trucks, but did include home based businesses,” said Bradley.
A spokesperson for the city of Henderson said the first two rounds would go to brick and mortar businesses since some of them had to shut down completely.
A fourth round of grants could be made available by the city depending on how many businesses apply for the third round and if there is any grant money left over for a fourth round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.