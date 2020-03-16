LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Staff at a Lutheran Social Services in Las Vegas told FOX5 the ripple effect of coronavirus seems to be driving more families towards their services.
“A lot of people need a lot of support and we’re in a good position to give them support,” Director Tristan Hightower said.
She oversees community outreach for the organization which served food to more than 100 families Monday morning following a slew of announcements regarding coronavirus over the weekend. On a normal day she said they’d serve 40 families.
“A popular misconception is that we primary exist to service people who are experiencing homelessness,” Hightower said. “When actually the biggest demographic we serve generally are families with a short-term financial shortfall or another reason they might need food or other services.”
With kids home from school to watch and feed during the day and looming uncertainty in the economy, Hightower says they’re seeing an uptick in families turning to their services.
In May, FOX5 highlighted their Digimart, a grocery style pickup service for pantry items. But amid coronavirus concerns, they’ve had to ditch that.
“We know that these meals are essential to our lives and the other people’s lives we eat with, but we also want to be safe,” Hightower said.
Many of their clients depended on the in-house kiosk to place orders, but now they’ve moved everything outdoors and are handing out emergency boxes with one of every item instead to minimize person to person contact.
Lutheran Social Services has also had to revamp the way they help vulnerable seniors right now.
“At one of our meal programs that usually feeds about 50 seniors a day we are only bringing them in ten at a time, we’re having them sit farther apart, they have a certain set amount of time to eat,” Hightower said. “Then, they can leave the dining hall, we sanitize it, then the next ten can come in.”
Some of their senior clients get home visits from a case worker who checks in to make sure they have everything they need. Now, that’s shifted to phone calls and very careful deliveries with no face to face contact.
“She will deliver food to their houses,” Hightower said. “But she’ll put it in bags that a senior can lift if they can’t lift a whole emergency box.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.