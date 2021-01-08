LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County nonprofit has announced the continuation of two assistance programs that launched in December to help Southern Nevadans.
The Economic Opportunity Board's Childcare Assistance Program provides up to $100 a week per child. Applicants must be a Clark County resident, have children between 0-12 years of age, be COVID-19 affected, and use a qualified childcare provider in order to qualify.
The Food and Nutrition Meal Delivery Program will also continue in 2020. The program provides pre-selected and pre-cooked meals or food boxes for seniors and disabled individuals. Deliveries are on every Monday, and the recipient must be home to receive the meals and food boxes.
Those interested in applying for the programs should fill out an application on the Economic Opportunity Board's website.
To fund these programs, the Economic Opportunity Board applied through Clark County Social Services for funding from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Support (CARES) Act.
