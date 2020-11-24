LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The LVMPD Foundation and its partners deliver thousands of Thanksgiving meals to needy locals.
It’s an annual tradition that has extra urgency.
Each year, the LVMPD Foundation delivers turkey meals for Thanksgiving for those who need it. Last year, they gave out 2,000 meals, and this year their donation jumped by 50% to 3,000 meals.
The turkeys were distributed to different area commands according to Metro Captain Jack Owen.
“Our community comes together when there is a need,” said Owen.
Foundation partners include Walmart, Three Square and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nevada.
Each area command got about 300 meals and by Tuesday afternoon the northwest area command had already given out its allotment.
The need for more meals this year is huge because of COVID-19.
Henderson Police, the Clark County School District Police and Clark County were also handing out meals to those who need one this Thanksgiving.
