LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Monday through Wednesday, Nevada OSHA officials conducted follow-up visits to businesses previously found noncompliant with the statewide mask mandate and health guidance, and found 89% are now in compliance.
OSHA and the Division of Industrial Relations followed up with 56 businesses and found 50 that are now in compliance.
1,564 total initial observations have been conducted showing a cumulative statewide compliance rate of 79 percent statewide, 85 percent compliance in northern Nevada and 72 percent compliance in southern Nevada.
In the follow ups this week, an investigation process will be initiated by OSHA officials for businesses where continued violations were observed. Pending the outcome of the investigation, confirmed noncompliance will result in citation and penalty, the division said.
At the time the investigation is initiated, the business will be provided a written notice informing that if ongoing noncompliance is observed, officials may order the business to cease operations at that location until the business has established and implemented operating procedures to comply. Penalties are assessed based on how the violation is categorized and which reduction factors are applied.
If a business has demonstrated willful indifference to the health and safety of their employees, the violation is categorized as willful and a penalty of up to $134,940 per violation can be assessed. A classification of serious can also be applied, resulting in a penalty of up to $13,494 per violation.
Factors that can automatically reduce the assessed penalty amount include, but are not limited to the employer’s OSHA history, the size of the business, and the gravity of the violation.
Once the investigation is formally closed, details concerning the citations issued, including business names and locations can be released, the division said.
