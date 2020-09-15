LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A flight bound for Las Vegas was diverted Tuesday morning due to a "disruptive passenger" who also refused to wear a face covering, United Airlines said.
In an emailed statement, the airline said that United Flight 859 from Newark Liberty International Airport was diverted to Omaha in order to remove the passenger, who was "refusing to comply with United's face covering policy."
"The aircraft was met by law enforcement, the passenger was removed and the flight has redeparted for Las Vegas," United said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.