First shipments of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first shipments of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Nevada.
According to the Washoe County Health District, approximately 3,600 doses were delivered to the health district Tuesday. Gov. Steve Sisolak previously announced that the state would get about 24,000 doses total for its first shipment.
The first Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Washoe County. More: https://t.co/XN0fQ4jWCv pic.twitter.com/orj2hOFPks— COVID19Washoe (@Covid19Washoe) March 3, 2021
Washoe County Health Officials said they are working out a plan to distribute the vaccines in the near future.
Health officials also said they will refer to the vaccine as the "Janssen" vaccine, as Janssen is a company owned by Johnson & Johnson. Officials said official vaccination cards will read "Janssen" and not "Johnson & Johnson" if someone receives this specific vaccine.
On Monday, Southern Nevada Health District officials couldn't estimate when or how many doses of the Janssen vaccine Clark County would receive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
