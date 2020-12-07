LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevada is set to receive 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from both Moderna and Pfizer next week, and health officials remind Nevadans that frontline healthcare workers will be given the first doses.
The order comes in line with the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook, outlining who gets the vaccine in four "tiers." Healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients and nursing home residents are the first and second on the list of "Tier 1."
The vaccine will be heavily guarded at undisclosed locations across the Valley, with law enforcement and Homeland Security assisting with security and transport.
"Security of the vaccine is important. Everybody wants the vaccine," said Jeff Quinn of the Southern Nevada Health District.
The first shipment will comprise a percentage of both Moderna and Pfizer's vaccine, the latter of which requires ultra-cold storage. Quinn said the Valley has acquired enough freezers to manage the shipment.
The vaccines will only be transported after the Food and Drug Administration gives emergency use authorization.
Hospitals will be in charge of administering the vaccine to frontline healthcare workers, and are encouraged to do so in shifts to prevent many from experiencing possible side effects at once; the vaccine may cause fatigue, soreness or chills in some people.
Recipients will be given a paper with instructions for Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine, be asked to return to the same provider for the second dose, and given a hotline in case of unwanted side effects.
There is no date when nursing home residents will be given the vaccine, next. Walgreens and CVS have "strike teams" to visit nursing homes and administer doses to staff and residents.
By the time Tier 4 rolls around, Quinn said the Valley could see distribution sites similar to COVID-19 testing sites. Nevadans may have to create appointments, to prevent people from "cutting" in line.
