LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A crucial group of first responders is getting the COVID-19 vaccine this week: nurses and healthcare providers that treat patients with milder symptoms in their homes, all in an effort to prevent patients from going to the hospital.
Las Vegas hospitals rely on these first responders in times like this during the pandemic, as ICU capacity remains high.
Accelerated Home Healthcare is part of a small group of home healthcare providers that still treats COVID-19 patients, as many others have declined to go into patients' homes. The company specializes in care of seniors 65 and up.
Accelerated Home Healthcare staff don masks, gloves and PPE that mirrors the same equipment worn by hospital staff.
The demand is there. Our community needs us," said Dr. David Mafie, DPT, who says the company gets referrals from doctors and hospitals; the company is hiring to keep up with the growing demand.
Physical therapists also treat patients that are discharged from the hospital and need support.
"Before they were sent to the hospital, they were living a normal life. Now, they get out of bed and are tired," said Dr. Vitto Beltran, DPT.
The company is hiring to keep up with demand for services.
