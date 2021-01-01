HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson and Community Ambulance are preparing to vaccinate first responders and other city employees.
In accordance with the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines, Community Ambulance will begin vaccinating EMTS and Paramedics first.
“That’s our primary purpose here for this first tier. And then from there we’ll continue to follow state guidelines as to that next group,” said Community Ambulance Director of Special Operations Glen Simpson.
The vaccinations are not mandatory and about 300 employees with Community Ambulance have been given the option.
Office space at Community Ambulance will be transformed into areas where the vaccine will be administered.
“Community Ambulance employs just over 300 healthcare providers that from day one of this pandemic have continued to respond to calls for service. Really on the frontlines out there,” said Simpson.
Employees received special training on how to administer the vaccine.
Simpson said about 70% of his paramedics have opted to get vaccinated.
“About 30% aren’t interested. Primarily ‘at this time,’ is a lot of what we’re getting. Versus ‘No, I’ll never do it.’ A lot of it is just, ‘It might be a little too soon.’ We’ll continue to educate them and I think as we begin the vaccination process, and as we are able to move through those tiers, I think and I hope that we’ll see a shift, said Simpson.
Once each paramedic who requested the vaccine has received it, Community Ambulance will begin vaccinating Henderson Police officers and city employees.
“We, like everybody, continue to see this pandemic take shape. And this is really an opportunity for a change in that tide, so to speak. So being able to get these vaccines and being able to roll them out, we know that we’re turning the corner and getting back to what this city does best,” said Simpson.
