LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A late-stage clinical trial for a children's COVID-19 vaccine started Monday in the Las Vegas Valley, with plans to vaccinate dozens of adolescents and younger children in the future.
The first ten to get a dose on Monday are possibly the first children to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada.
"It kind of felt normal if you ask me, just like how you get a flu shot," said 15-year-old Charlotte Young.
"We think we can feel a little safer now," said 13-year-old Alexander Young.
The Wake Clinical Research Center is partnering with Henderson Pediatrics to recruit 60 or more children to receive the vaccine or the placebo for the candidate created by Novavax.
The two-dose vaccine, administered three weeks apart, has been deemed 96% effective against COVID-19 and 86% effective against the U.K. variant. The vaccine has completed its study of 30,000 adults in the U.S. and Mexico, and is set for approval sometime soon by the European Union.
The Wake Clinical Research Center is looking to recruit 60 or more participants this week for the 12 to 17-year-old age group and is still enrolling older children. The next study enrolling children ages 6 to 11 years old will begin sometime after.
Interested families can contact the Wake Clinical Research Center at (702) 893-8968. Children cannot enroll if they ever tested and were confirmed as positive for COVID-19, but can enroll if families suspect they were infected.
