LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University Medical Center launched the first "long COVID-19" clinic in Nevada, a year and a half after the pandemic began.
The clinic is specifically for patients who experience a range of health challenges weeks to months after COVID-19 infection.
Doctors estimate 15% of patients have lingering symptoms past three months, which may include shortness of breath, fatigue, brain fog, depression, heart palpitations, blood pressure issues and loss of taste or smell, among many other problems.
"My lungs were affected. They tested my lungs; its 80% [capacity] right now. When I first walked in, it was 49 [percent]. So it's been a long haul," said patient Bernadine Cruz-Fazzia, who has been treated at the clinic for recovery.
She contracted COVID-19 in November.
More than 300,000 Clark County residents have contracted COVID-19. It's not clear how many need specialist help, but some residents say they have traveled to Los Angeles for care at these specialized clinics.
"We have had a need for a place for patients with COVID-19 recovery. There just hasn't been a place for people to go," said Dr. Luis Medina-Garcia. "If they require a specialist intervention, say for a heart doctor or a lung doctor, we expedite that referral for them."
The UMC COVID-19 Recovery Clinic is at 4231 N. Rancho Drive, within UMC’s Rancho Quick Care location.
You can call 702-383-2019 for more information or visit their website.
Telemedicine visits are possible. Insurance is not required, but patients may need a referral from their doctor.
