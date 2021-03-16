LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- First Friday, a monthly event held in downtown Las Vegas, announced its return set for April 2.
On the festival's Instagram, organizers said it will be limited capacity "at first" to ensure safety amid the ongoing pandemic. They encouraged attendees to RSVP on their website to attend.
"It's been way too long. Our local artist community is resilient and we are ecstatic to grow culture and connection in Las Vegas once again as the year progresses. Stay tuned for further details," the post said.
First Friday said artist applications are open with limited space. The art and food vendors will be in the same location, 1025 1st St., but will require separate entry in accordance with health guidance.
