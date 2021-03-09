LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Up to 1,000 Nevadans received the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at Cashman Center on Tuesday. First shipments of the newly approved one-shot vaccine arrived in Southern Nevada late last week.
The Cashman Center site allowed people with first dose appointments to choose between Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.
The Janssen, or Johnson & Johnson, vaccine is now changing the conversation at valley vaccination sites, because it is essentially the first time people are getting a choice when arriving for their COVID-19 vaccine.
"We've been curious as to how it will change the dynamic around here and so far everything has gone smoothly," Cashman site public information officer Jon Klassen said.
The vaccination site is prioritizing the J&J doses for people with less mobility, because it is one and done.
"It's difficult if you have physical disabilities to get here once much less twice,” Klassen said. “So we're trying to do the right thing for that section of the community."
However, late into the afternoon Tuesday, people were still getting the option between Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Those were the two first doses available at the Cashman site on Tuesday.
"More people wanted the Moderna," said Sabrina Bates-Whited who received her first dose Tuesday.
For some it was an easy decision to go with Moderna, since the efficacy rate is higher than J&J, but others just wanted to get one shot and be done.
"I was the only woman in the J&J line. Everyone I asked just didn't want to come back later,” Bates-Whited said.
Sabrina was in the J&J line, because doctors recommended she get the Johnson & Johnson due to her anaphylactic reactions.
"I was concerned about my allergies, so this one seemed like the better choice for me,” she said. “Because I had a choice, I chose to get the J&J, because there's slightly less reaction than the Moderna."
Another 1,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson will be administered at Cashman Center on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.