LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A NATO service member tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Nellis Air Force Base, FOX5 learned Thursday.
This is the first confirmed case at Nellis AFB, according to a release.
"The service member, who was at the base for Red Flag 20-2, entered isolation at the time of symptom onset and will remain in isolation in accordance with CDC protocols," the release stated. "The service member has received medical treatment."
According to Nellis representatives, they are following all guidelines outlined by CDC when it come to personnel contact.
"Flight operations for Red Flag 20-2 had already concluded and participating personnel are in the process of returning to their home stations," the release said.
