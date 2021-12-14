LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevada has identified its first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant.
According to a news release, the individual who tested positive is a fully-vaccinated female in her mid-20s. She has not received a booster dose of the vaccine and the case is still being investigated at this time, health officials said.
“We knew that it was only a matter of time that we would identify the omicron variant in Southern Nevada,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “People can protect themselves from all variants of the COVID-19 virus by getting fully vaccinated and getting a booster when they are eligible, wearing a mask in public indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status, and staying home and getting tested if they are sick.”
Today, Nevada identified its first case of the Omicron variant - the same day we are marking the one-year anniversary of the first vaccines being administered in NV. I am grateful to our public health officials for their work in identifying this variant. NV, we know what to do. pic.twitter.com/dKUq1tqSNx— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 14, 2021
According to a news release, the World Health Organization classified the omicron COVID-19 variant as a variant of concern on Nov. 26.
“The omicron variant in Nevada is a reminder to all those who have not completed their COVID-19 vaccination series, that vaccination can protect against serious illness,” said Nevada State Epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock. “As the weather gets cold and we celebrate the holidays with family and friends it is imperative that we all continue to take this virus seriously and maintain the mitigation measures that we know work.”
Once you get on the ronacoster you can never get off. Every month a new variant and a new booster shot.
Yeah, so??
