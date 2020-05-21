LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With summer approaching and the weather heating up, fire departments are warning residents about the dangers of leaving hand sanitizer in hot cars.
The Western Lakes Fire District in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on Thursday shared a warning on Facebook with an image of a burnt vehicle door to show what can happen when hand sanitizer is left in a hot vehicle.
"We’ve chatted in the past about clear water bottles being kept in your vehicle when the weather is warm. That still holds true and so does hand sanitizer! By its nature, most hand sanitizer is alcohol-based and therefore flammable. Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle,----and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend----can lead to disaster," Western Lakes Fire District said in the Facebook post.
