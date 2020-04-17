LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Need a face mask? You’re probably not alone. More states across the country are enforcing the CDC’s guidelines on face coverings but so far there’s no such order in Nevada. Should the order come, finding an adequate face covering would be up to each individual so here are a couple of options should you need it.
Face mask vs. a face covering:
The CDC issued guidelines that Americans should wear a face covering while in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Face masks are what first responders use, N95 and surgical masks. Face coverings are fabric you can use to cover your nose and mouth.
Sew a mask by hand:
The CDC issued instructions on how to properly sew a mask using materials from home.
No sew mask:
Using a square napkin, bandanna, or cut from a t-shirt, this instructional video by the surgeon general explains how fabric and two rubber bands can create a face covering.
Valley businesses that can help:
Logo Droppers, send an email to sales@logodroppers.net
Dry Clean Vegas, (702) 475-8059, 2490 Windmill Ln, Henderson, NV 89074
