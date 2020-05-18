LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson and Southern Nevada Health District will offer COVID-19 testing at a local casino starting this week.
Communitywide testing for no charge will be available starting Tuesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 20 from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. in the parking garage of Fiesta Henderson at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway.
“Communitywide testing for COVID-19 is a key component to help us safely reopen and affirm that prevention measures such as social distancing and the use of face coverings are working to help prevent the spread of the virus,” Henderson Mayor Debra March said in a statement. “While everyone is eager to get back to work and see their friends and family, we must be vigilant in preventing a resurgence of new coronavirus cases and continue to protect our most vulnerable residents, including seniors and those with chronic health conditions.”
Patients can register for an appointment at cityofhenderson.com or call 702-267-4636 Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Officials said multiple family members can arrive in the same vehicle and be tested at the same time but must register individually. The city said it will accommodate up to 500 patients a day.
Patients should arrive about 10 minutes before their appointment and should enter the Fiesta Henderson parking lot from Fiesta Henderson Boulevard. Patients will be asked to provide person identifying information such as an address, phone number and date of birth. Bring a government-issued ID for the appointment and stay in your vehicle.
SNHD estimates patients will receive a result within a week.
