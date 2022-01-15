LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District's latest mass COVID-19 testing site opened on Saturday and was accepting appointments only, but that can change.
According to Clark County Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Billy Samuels, the new site, located in the parking lot of Fiesta Henderson Casino, can adjust to accept walk ins (or in this case, drive ins) depending on the demand on the given day. The drive-thru site opened at 3 p.m. on Jan. 15, and will operate Saturday through Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. moving forward.
"Right now, we're doing appointments only. Obviously we can be flexible moving forward once we see what traffic is like," Samuels said in an interview on Saturday.
He added that people should come within 30 minutes of their appointment time, to avoid congestion and long lines like those seen last week at Sam Boyd Stadium.
Initially, they aimed for the Fiesta Henderson site to accommodate 500 appointments on Saturday. But by 2:30 p.m. had 1,200 appointments booked. Ultimately, the site is expected to administer up to 4,000 tests per day Samuels said.
Earlier this month, the Southern Nevada Health District announced the opening of Fiesta Henderson in addition to Texas Station and the Sam Boyd Stadium site, which had been relocated from UNLV's Paradise parking lot to resolve traffic congestion, Samuels said.
The Fiesta Henderson and Texas Station drive-thru COVID-19 sites are scheduled to operate for 21 days and are federally funded. They are operated by eTrueNorth, and appointments can be made here: www.ineedacovid19test.com
The Sam Boyd drive-thru site will continue operating on a first come, first served basis, Samuels said.
Additional COVID-19 testing locations and appointments in Southern Nevada can be found here: www.snhd.info/covid-testing
