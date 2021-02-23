LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thousands fewer people are getting tested every day in Nevada and Clark County, and health officials explain why some of the reasons are a concern.
The state's COVID-19 Task Force is monitoring the issue.
"It's a national problem. Every state in the nation is seeing their testing demand numbers decline," said Caleb Cage with the task force.
One positive reason -- as cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, fewer people will see a need to be tested. Many people who get tested already present COVID-19 symptoms.
Over the past few weeks, Nevada has seen drastic decreases in hospital occupancy and test positivity rates to below 10 percent.
Clark County has seen almost a 50% drop in emergency room visits and hospital stays, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
In November, according to the NV Health Response data site, Clark County logged more than 14,000 tests in a day. In late February, the numbers dropped below 2,000.
A citizen focus on obtaining the vaccine versus obtaining a COVID-19 test is one reason for the big drops, said Dr. Fermin Leguen, head of the Southern Nevada Health District.
"We are now working on this vaccination campaign. We still need to make sure that the transmission is no longer there at high levels. We need testing," Dr. Leguen said.
He said some other concerning reasons include fewer mandates from workplaces to get a test, and a relaxed attitude to testing after gatherings.
Health officials plan to ramp up their campaign to remind people that getting a test is just as crucial as getting the vaccine.
The reasons someone should obtain a test include the following:
- Exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms
- Recent travel
- Attended a large gathering
- Close exposure to a COVID-19 patient, even after vaccination
For free testing resources, click here: Southern Nevada Health District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.